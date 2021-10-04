Days of Tatar-Bashkir culture were held in Gatchina

From September 20 to October 2, the Days of Tatar-Bashkir culture were held in the city of Gatchina, Leningrad Region, timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Public Organization Tatar-Bashkir Society of the City of Gatchina and the Gatchina District of the Leningrad Region “Yuldash” (“Hitcher”).

Within the framework of the solemn event, the following were organized: an exhibition of paintings by the Tatar painter Ildus Vakhitov and his master class, a presentation of books by the Tatar writer, poet, author of best-selling novels Rinat Valiullin, watching the film “Steps of Education” and much more. In conclusion, the guests of the holiday enjoyed a concert with participation of creative Tatar-Bashkir groups. The most distinguished representatives of the Tatar community were presented with letters of thanks and awards.

