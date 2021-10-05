Minister of Education and Science of Tatarstan Ilsur Khadiullin today in Kazan met with the winners of the competition “Avyl ukytuchysy – 2021”

The head of the Ministry of Education and Science stressed that rural schools are becoming centers of education, points of growth not only for students, but also for local residents.

The Minister noted that this year the “Rural Teacher” competition was held for the eighth time. As a result, the absolute winner of the competition was the teacher of biology and chemistry of the Tatar-Tanaevskaya secondary school named after V.I. A. Shamova, Zelenodolsk region, Assiya Zakirova. The second place went to Ravil Karimov, a teacher of mathematics of the Novo-Arysh secondary school of the Rybno-Slobodsky district. The third place was won by the teacher of the Tatar language and literature of the Starochurilinsk secondary school of the Arsk district Leysan Valieva. In addition, the winners were selected in the nominations.

For the first place there is a cash bonus of 50 thousand rubles, for the second – 30 thousand rubles, for the third – 20 thousand rubles. The winners in the nominations receive 10 thousand rubles each. The winners were also awarded with diplomas and letters of thanks.

The head of the Ministry of Education and Science recalled that October 5 is World Teachers Day. And summing up the results of the competition “Avyl ukytuchysy” took place within the framework of the celebration of this date. “We started honoring our teachers. The events, which are held from 4 to 10 October across the country, are dedicated to teachers, ”he said.