A new mosque  in Nizhnekamsk mukhtasibat    opened  

Yesterday, on the 26th day of the month of Safar (October 3), a new mosque was opened in the village of Trudovaya, Nizhnekamsk region. The solemn ceremony was held under the leadership of the imam-mukhtasib of the city of Nizhnekamsk Salikh Hazrat Ibragimov. Guests of honor also came to honor the memory of the significant event and share their joy with the residents of the village. On behalf of the head of the Muslims of Tatarstan Kamil Hazrat Samigullin, the Nizhnekamsk residents have been welcomed by Deputy Mufti for work with the muhtasibats (territories) Ravil Hazrat Zuferov. Further, leaders of various levels spoke with kind words and wishes. During the ceremony, active participants in the construction of the mosque were presented with letters of thanks on behalf of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Nizhnekamsk Mukhtasibat.

As the imam-khatiyb of the mosque of the village of Eshche, Nizhnekamsk region, Jamil khazrat Gilmanov noted, the parishioners made great efforts and took an active part in the construction of this mosque. The building permit was obtained in 2018, and the foundation was already laid on July 14. On July 10, 2021, a crescent was installed on the minaret of the mosque. Representatives of different nationalities took part in the construction. The territory of the mosque is landscaped, the building can accommodate up to 50 people at a time. There is a kitchen and rooms for ablution (takharat) with all conveniences, conditions for the disabled are equipped.

After the opening ceremony, residents and guests of the village performed a collective namaz in the new mosque and made du”amaz.

Today there are 23 mosques in the Mukhtasibat of Nizhnekamsk.