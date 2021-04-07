A concert of the honored collective of folk art of Russia “Shayan” will take place in the Tatar cultural center of Moscow

On April 10 at 19:00 in the Tatar cultural center of Moscow a concert of the honored collective of folk art of Russia “Shayan” will take place.

The evening will be dedicated to the 45th anniversary of the ensemble.

The collective from the Mendeleevsky district of Tatarstan will present the Muscovites with the program “We are one people! – Halyk without berdәm! ”

The audience will plunge into the wonderful world of folk choreography of different styles.

Honored collective of folk art of Russia “Shayan” was created in 1976 in the city of Mendeleevsk. Founder, permanent leader – Nasifullina Nakia Shamilievna, Honored Worker of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, laureate of the RF Soul of Russia 2011 prize, laureate of international and all-Russian competitions.

The ensemble received the title “Honored Folk Art Collective of the Russian Federation” in 2016.

“Shayan” performs at events of various levels and tours in Russia and abroad.

The repertoire of the creative team includes more than 70 choreographic compositions, which include dances of the peoples of the Volga region. The basis of the repertoire is Tatar folk dance.

Maly Tatarsky lane, 8

FREE ADMISSION