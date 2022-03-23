1/30 of the Kazan manuscript Koran   written 

The first stage of the implementation of one of the projects of the DUM of Tatarstan within the framework of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in the Volga Bulgaria – the handwritten Qur’an – has been completed: one juz mushaf, that is, 1/30 of the text of the Holy Book, has been written. The duration of work was 70 calendar days.

The writing of the mushaf in a solemn atmosphere began with the first sura of the Qur’an “Fatiha”, but in the working mode it continued with the writing of the last 36 suras, which make up the 30th juz of Kalam Sharif. This is the most difficult stage in the execution of calligraphic work, since the 30th juz includes the shortest and most numerous suras compared to other juz. A large number of suras makes it difficult to compose tarkiba (that is, the compositional arrangement of letters and words in lines and on a sheet) and the subsequent calculation of letter forms and combinations. In total, there are 114 suras in the Qur’an, 30 juz begins with the 78th sura of “an-Naba” and consists of 36 suras or 564 verses. It is noteworthy that the hafiz begin memorizing the Qur’an from the last juz.

Kazan calligrapher Artur Pisarenko worked on the 30th juz from January 12 to March 22. In addition to the calligraphic execution, the pages written by him were translated into electronic format in the program, submitted for verification to the expert commission and corrected taking into account their comments. Now the calligrapher is faced with the task of writing the first juz of Qur’an, that is, verses 1-241 of Surah Bakara.

Recall that with the blessing of the muftis of Russia, the ceremony of starting the recording of the manuscript Mushaf of the Qur’an took place on January 12 in the Kazan mosque “Kul Sharif”. To carry out work on the preparation of the manuscript of the Qur’an, Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Hazrat Samigullin created an expert commission of 12 specialists under his leadership. It also included the world-famous Muslim scholar, theologian from Dubai, head of the Dubai Commission for the Preparation of the Qur’an (DIHQA), holder of the highest degree in Hifz Qur’an, Sheikh Maemun al-Ravi.