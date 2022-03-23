Danis Shakirov met with Tatars living in the Republic of Uzbekistan

The head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov is on a working trip to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Today there was a meeting with the Tatars. The head of the executive committee greeted the compatriots on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev and held a conversation on topical issues.

It was about the events dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria, the 30th anniversary of the World Congress of Tatars and the upcoming congress.

Rishat Nabiullin, Chairman of the Board of the Tatar Public Cultural and Educational Center in Tashkent, informed about the preparations for the 30th anniversary of the Tatar Center and the activities of the organization. Here courses of the Tatar language are held, active work is being carried out with young people, etc.