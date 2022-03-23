Funds collected from the humanitarian action were used to purchase food and clothes

On March 18, a campaign was launched to raise funds to provide humanitarian assistance to victims of emergency situations. To date, the Fund of the World Congress of Tatars has received more than 2 million rubles. We express our sincere gratitude to everyone who is not indifferent to this noble deed.

At present, two trucks of the necessary

food and clothing, the essentials will soon be sent to our compatriots who find themselves in a difficult life situation.

Requisites for those wishing to contribute to the campaign for the collection of humanitarian aid:

Legal entity: Republican public fund “World Congress of Tatars”,

TIN 1653007500 / KPP 165501001

The address:

420015, Kazan, st. K. Marx, house 38/5

Mailing address:

420060, Kazan, Freedom Square, 1

Contacts (for inquiries): Tel: 8 (843) 299-77-18, 236-51-84, 236-59-16

Email mail: [email protected]

Head: Director, Artur Sabirov

Bank details: Branch “Bank Tatarstan” No. 8610 PJSC Sberbank Kazan