Well-known teachers of the Kazan Conservatory will tell about Tatar choral music

On March 26, the Tatar Cultural Center of Moscow will become a unique platform for meeting masters and admirers of classical music.

Everyone can participate in the creative meeting and master class.

A great gift for fans of Tatar choral music will be a creative meeting with the honored worker of arts of the Republic of Tatarstan, professor of the Kazan Conservatory, head of the choral department, artistic director of the XX Festival of Tatar Choral Music Alfiya Zapparova.

Event starts at 14.00

On the same day, at 12.00, there will be a master class by the Honored Art Worker of the Republic of Tatarstan, Associate Professor of the Kazan State Conservatory named after N. Zhiganov Lilia Sarvarova on the topic of Tatar Mishar folk music.

She will present her many years of work as a scientist-musician and collector of Tatar folklore.

The event will be interesting not only for musicians, but also for a wide range of participants.