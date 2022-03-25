Tomorrow the absolute winner of the regional stage of the All-Russian competition “Teacher of the Year-2022” will be announced

Tomorrow, March 25, in Kazan at the Saidash cultural center, the Minister of Education and Science of Tatarstan Ilsur Khadiullin will name the absolute winner of the regional stage of the All-Russian competition “Teacher of the Year 2022”.

More than 146 Tatarstan teachers took part in the competition for the title of “Teacher of the Year”, which consisted of three qualifying stages.

First, the participants competed in the school stage, which took place from December 15 to December 23, then in the municipal stage – from January 17 to January 25. One of the distinguishing features of the organization and holding of the competition in the republic was and remains the presence of a zonal stage, which took place from February 10 to March 5 according to a separate schedule. The regional stage began on March 20 and will end tomorrow.

Recall that the competition is held annually in order to identify, support and encourage creatively working teachers, popularize promising educational ideas and practices, as well as form a positive image of the teaching profession.

The regional stage of the competition was held on the basis of three schools in the city of Kazan. In the polylingual complex “Adymnar – the path to knowledge and harmony” and in gymnasium No. 179 of the Novo-Savinovsky district, participants competed in the nomination “Teacher of the Year”, and in Lyceum No. 83 of the Volga region – in the nomination “Pedagogical debut”. The contestants gave master classes, held open lessons, class hours, presented their methodological workshops, took part in a press conference. According to the test results, 15 best teachers were selected in the “Teacher of the Year” nomination and 10 teachers in the “Pedagogical debut” nomination.

On March 25, the number of participants will be reduced to ten best teachers: 5 – in the nomination “Teacher of the Year”, 5 – in the nomination “Pedagogical debut”. All of them will take part in the final test – the press conference “Question to the teacher of the year”.

The absolute winner of the competition for the title of the best in the profession in the nomination “Teacher of the Year” will receive a cash prize of 400 thousand rubles. Prize-winners will also be awarded monetary rewards: for 2nd place – 100 thousand rubles and for 3rd place – 70 thousand rubles. Laureates will receive 50,000 rubles each, and nominees (there are 10 of them) – 10,000 rubles each.

The winner in the nomination “Pedagogical debut” will receive a reward of 200 thousand rubles, and the winners – 100 thousand and 70 thousand for 2 and 3 places, respectively. Also, two winners of the competition in both nominations will receive 50,000 rubles each, and the nominees (5 of them) will receive 10,000 rubles each.

Who will be the absolute winner will be known tomorrow, March 25.

Tomorrow the absolute winners of the contests “Educator of the Year”, “The Best Teacher of the Tatar Language and Literature” and “The Best Teacher-Organizer of the Basics of Life Safety” will be announced.