Tomorrow, the holiday “Welcome, Navruz” will be held in the Sabinsky district

On March 27, 2022, it is planned to hold the Navruz holiday in the Sabinsky district under the name “Khush kilәsen, Nәүrүz, turdan uz”.

The holiday will take place at 10:00 in front of the Sabinsky District House of Culture.