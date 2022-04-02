Master classes by Nazhiya Galimova started at the Tinchurin Theater

In the theater, the famous Tatar designer Nazhiya Galimova tells theater visitors about the history of the Tatar costume and its current state. In his studio, the artist will conduct master classes for children, which will help them to get involved in theatrical art from an early age, as well as to form the image of the theater as a space open for dialogue.

During each month, master classes will be held on creating images of heroes from theater performances, as well as examples of Tatar applied art in the technique of embroidery, appliqué, sewing, jewelry, modeling, drawing and collage. This is a bird-hairpin dedicated to the play “Asylkosh” (“Wonderful Bird”), earrings, a brooch, a bracelet, a breast decoration in ethnic style, braids, etc.

It is also planned to carry out fashion sketches to create Tatar images for an older audience. Master classes will be dedicated to the theater’s premiere and repertoire performances.

Nazhia Galimova is an artist-designer, fashion designer, two-time winner of the Grand Prix of the Islamic Сlothes international competition, winner of the Ethno-Erato international national costume high fashion competition in the nomination “Ethnic motifs in modern costume”, an honorary member of the KFU Art and Literary Salon.

Nazhiya Galimova was awarded with gratitude from the International Humanitarian Academy “Europe-Asia”, the UNESCO Institute for a Culture of Peace, etc. She graduated from the Kazan State Technological University, a vocational school with a degree in tailor-cutting. She also studies psychology and art therapy.