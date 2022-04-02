Indian Aurelio Moreta: “I really like Tatar music, I admire it”

Street musician Aurelio Moreta, who once left his native Ecuador, married a Tatar woman and stayed in Kazan. Aurelio earns money by performing the music of the Indians of South America on the traditional instruments of his people, as well as covers of popular songs from different countries. Recently, Tatar songs have appeared in the musician’s repertoire.

“I really like Tatar music, I admire it. My wife’s mother watches the Maidan TV channel, so Tatar music is constantly played in our house. Your music is similar to ours. I like everything here. From the dishes I liked the manti. I learned a few Tatar words – “rakhmat”, “khärle irtä”, “isänmesez”, “matur”, “bik zur räkhmat”, “rakhim itegez”, “tynych yoky”, he says.

