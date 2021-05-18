The annual Koresh wrestling tournament dedicated to the memory of the Hero of the Soviet Union Nazip Khazipov was held in the Sverdlovsk region

On May 15, in the village of Achit, Sverdlovsk Region, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region, Khaidar Gilfanov, took part in the annual traditional wrestling tournament “Koresh”, dedicated to the memory of the Hero of the Soviet Union Nazip Khazipovich Khazipov.

Nazip Khazipov – Soviet soldier, participant of the Great Patriotic War, Hero of the Soviet Union (1945, posthumously).

The teams of the Sverdlovsk region, urban-type settlement took part in the tournament. Achit and Krasnoufimsk. The Perm Territory was represented by the city of Kungur, the Chelyabinsk region, the city of Zlatoust and the Republic of Bashkortostan, the Belokataisky district.

The opening of the tournament was attended by the deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Sverdlovsk region Albert Abzalov, the Head of the Achitsky city district Dmitry Verzakov.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region Khaidar Gilfanov made a welcoming speech and presented letters of thanks from the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Ural Region for his contribution to the development of the national sports wrestling “Koresh” in the Middle Urals and for his help in organizing the “Koresh” wrestling tournament in memory of the Hero of the Soviet Union of Nazip Khazipov:

Minniakhmetov Airat Salimyanovich, Director of the Municipal State Institution of Additional Education of the Achitsk City District “Achitskaya Children and Youth Sports School”.

2 Kuznetsov Andrey Vladimirovich, methodologist of the Municipal state institution of additional education of the Achitsk city district “Achitskaya children and youth sports school”.

3.Khismatullin Nagimzyan Sabirzyanovich, judge of the first category in national wrestling “Koresh”.

4.Minniakhmetova Albina Ildarovna, coach-teacher in sports games of the Municipal government institution of additional education of the Achitsk city district “Achitskaya children and youth sports school”.

5.Khalikova Fluuse Gabdullovna, an employee of the MOP of the Municipal State Institution of Additional Education of the Achitsk City District “Achitskaya Children and Youth Sports School”.

6.Salomatov Alexander Leonidovich, sound engineer of MKUK AGO “Achitsky RDK”.

7.Khalikova Zenfira Akhmadievna, individual entrepreneur.

8.Nikolaeva Alevtina Vladimirovna, director of the Municipal government institution of additional education of the Achitsk city district “Achitskaya children’s art school”.

9.Nizaev Munir Mukhameddinovich, a member of the Koresh wrestling team of the Sverdlovsk region.

10. Yakhin Vladislav Fidusovich, executive director of the Regional Public Organization “Koresh Federation of the Sverdlovsk Region”.