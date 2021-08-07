Traditional Days of Tatarstan Culture will be held in Moscow on August 14, 15 and 18

The Days of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan in Moscow this year will be held on August 14, 15 and 18. Muscovites have been getting acquainted with the culture of the region every year since 2010.

Taking into account the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor, the number of events this year has been reduced.

Program of the Days of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan in Moscow

August 14 (Saturday)

16.00 – Laying flowers at the monument to the poet G. Tukai.

Everyone is welcome.

Address: public garden on Novokuznetskaya street, 13/15 – 17/19.

16.30 – An exhibition dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the writer, poet and translator Kavi Najmi and his wife, children’s writer and translator Sarvar Adgamova, will open in the Tatar Cultural Center of Moscow.

17.00 – Musical and poetry evening “Yaratu” (“Love”).

It will be attended by the poetess Elmira Alilova (author of the books “Kyz kjele”, “Ikebezgәber Gomer”, “Yaratuly ellar”, “Tange Koyash”), Honored Artist of Tatarstan Ilyusa Khuzina, composer, laureate of republican and all-Russian competitions Milyausha Khairullina.

Director of the evening is Gulchachak Shaikhutdinova.

Address: Maly Tatarsky per., 8

Entry by list. Registration by LINK

____________________________________________________________

August 15 (Sunday)

Screening of films with the participation of authors and film crew. Details will be posted later.

Address: Maly Tatarsky per., 8

August 18 (Wednesday) a gala concert of masters of arts of the Republic of Tatarstan will take place at the Moscow International House of Music.

The State Symphony Orchestra of the Republic of Tatarstan, the State Song and Dance Ensemble (choral part), as well as Honored Artist of Russia and People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Albina Shagimuratova, Honored Artists of Tatarstan Dina Garipova, Ilyusa Khuzina, Ilnar Miranov and others will take part in it.

Entry is strictly by invitation only. Due to the reduction of seats in the concert hall by 70%, applications will not be accepted.

Organizers of the Days of Culture of Tatarstan in Moscow: Government of the Republic of Tatarstan, Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan with the support of the Government of Moscow.