On August 29-30, the sounds of trade and the smell of national dishes will saturate  the Old Tatar settlement of Kazan

On August 29-30, the sounds of trade and the smell of national dishes will saturate the Old Tatar settlement. There will be a festival that unites Tatar urban communities, “Sennoy Bazaar” (“Pechen Bazaar”).

The Pechen Bazary Festival will again take place in its historical place – at the Old Tatar Sloboda, in the atmosphere of the legendary Sennoi Bazaar. In addition to the design market and the acoustic stage, loved by Kazan residents, the festival prepares many other locations for its guests. At the food court, you will receive delicious national dishes with aromatic tea, and at the @ univer.tatar university, spiritual food awaits you in the open air.

We are waiting for you at the festival of Tatar urban culture! Don’t forget to invite your friends, family, and neighbors.

❗Dress code: Tatar national dress

🗓 August 29-30, 12: 00-22: 00