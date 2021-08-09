An interfaith expedition from Tatarstan led by the mufti of the republic was made to Elbrus

A group of Muslim and Orthodox leaders from the Republic of Tatarstan climbed to the highest point in Europe – Mount Elbrus. The expedition included 10 people – the mufti of Tatarstan Kamil khazrat Samigullin, adviser to the mufti on international affairs, imam-muhtasib of the Nizhnekamsk region Salikh khazrat Ibragimov, President of the Jiu-jitsu Federation of the Republic of Tatarstan, prize-winner of the World Championship in Abu Dhabi Ayrat Kalimarlinov, famous entrepreneur Aid film director Renat Khabibullin, hieromonks of the Makaryevsky Holy Ascension monastery of the monastery Ambrose (Gornovsky) and Varsonofy (Obozov), etc. The ascension on the highest point of Elbrus – 5642 meters above sea level – took place on the night of August 7-8, 2021 and coincided with the International Day mountaineering (August 8) and the onset of the new year 1443 according to the Muslim calendar. Thus, for the first time a successful inter-confessional expedition from Tatarstan headed by the mufti of the republic Kamil khazrat Samigullin was made to Elbrus.

According to the participants, the weather on the route was windy with very poor visibility. We had to overcome many difficult sections on Elbrus. However, for several days the tourists were preparing for the ascent of the mountain – obligatory lower and upper acclimatization, they visited waterfalls and peaks. When climbing to the top, they were accompanied by guides.

Having overcome 5642 meters, the participants of the interfaith expedition photographed themselves with the flags of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan in their hands.

This is not the first expedition of the Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Hazrat Samigullin to Elbrus – in January of this year, being at the sports training camp of Russian jitters, he climbed to a height of 4,460 meters with the state flag of the Republic of Tatarstan.