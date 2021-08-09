The work on visualization of the grave of Gumer Galeev is over

The work on visualization of the grave of Gumer Galeev is over

In 2019, as part of the implementation of the socially significant project “We Remember You …”, the project team found the grave of Gumer Bilyalovich Galeev on the territory of the abandoned taiga cemetery of the non-existent village of Podporozhye (Lesopoval) of the Kazachinsky District of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

On August 6, 2021, the work on visualization of the grave of G. Galeev was completed. It was attended by the 84-year-old daughter of G. Galeev – Guzel Gumerovna (Moscow) and the project team (Nikolai Shushkanov, a former resident of the village of Podporozhye, Nurgali Minikayev, a resident of Kazachinskoye, and Vagiz Fayzullin, a resident of Krasnoyarsk (Chairman of the RTNKA “YAR”).

Gumer Gali (Gumer Galleev) is a prominent Tatar critic and literary critic, the first editor-in-chief of the Sovet Edabiyata magazine (now Kazan utlary). In Tatarstan, during his lifetime he was called “Tatar Belinsky”. In his tragic fate, the years of the “Great Terror” played an ominous role – (the terrible 37th years). According to the civil registry office of the Kazachinsky district, from 1949 to June 1954 he was in his second exile in the village of Porog of the Kazachinsky district. There he died tragically.

The grave received a fence, a small obelisk and a memorial information plate were installed. Photo and video reporting from the remote taiga was made by Vladimir Kirillov.