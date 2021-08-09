The State Museum of Fine Arts Gallery of the Republic of Tatarstan will host  opening of Lyalya Kuznetsova’s personal retrospective exhibition “The Road …”

On August 12, at 5:00 pm, at the Gallery of Contemporary Art of the Pushkin Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan, the opening of the personal retrospective exhibition of Lyalya Kuznetsova “The Road …” will take place, timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the photographer.

Lyalya Mendybaevna Kuznetsova (Khalitova) was born on August 4, 1946 in Uralsk (Kazakhstan), graduated from high school there and entered the Kazan Aviation Institute in 1966. After graduating from the institute in 1972, she worked as an aviation engineer at the Vakuummash Research Institute. In the late 1970s, after the tragic death of her husband, she took up photography.

Lyalya Kuznetsova has exhibited in different countries many times, but she never forgot her roots and always proudly emphasized that she was from Kazan, from Tatarstan. She began her career in photography in our city: since 1977 she was a member of the Kazan photo group “Tasma”, since 1987 a member of the Union of Journalists of the Republic of Tatarstan, and in 1994 she became a member of the Union of Photo Artists of Russia.

In 1978, Lyalya Kuznetsova worked as a photographer at the Museum of Fine Arts of the TASSR, and in 1979-1980 – at the Union of Lithuanian Photo Artists. In 1980-1982 she was a reporter for the “Vechernyaya Kazan” newspaper, “Yalkyn” and “Syuyumbike” magazines. L. Kuznetsova became the first photographer at the Republican Fashion House. She created portrait galleries of creative teams of theaters named after I. G. Kamal, Kazan Youth Theater and Kazan Puppet Theater.

In Russia, her book “The Road” was published by the “Treemedia” publishing house. Lyalya Kuznetsova’s works are in the collections of Russian museums, Corcoran Gallery of Art (Washington, USA), Museum of Art Photography (Philadelphia, USA), Kunstbibliothek (Berlin, Germany), Mayor`s Photo Museum Ville De Paris (Paris, France), Encontros de Fotografia (Coimbra, Portugal), as well as in private collections in Russia, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France and the USA.