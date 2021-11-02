Farid Mukhametshin urged his fellow tribesmen to register as Tatars in the 2021 census

Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin addressed the Tatars on the occasion of the All-Russian census-2021.

“Dear fellow tribesmen, there is a population census all over the country. It is especially important for the Tatars, because our people live in different regions of our country. The preservation of the second place by the Tatars in number depends on you, on me – on all of us. I spent my childhood in the village of Aktash, studied at a Russian school, played with Russian boys, communication was mainly in Russian. He purposefully learned the Tatar language after he was elected chairman of the State Council. Reading the books of our deputies-writers, discussing with them, exchanging opinions. This communication helped me to better understand the role of the Tatars in world history and the goals that we face.

Based on my life experience, I want to say: wherever we live, whatever language we speak, Tatar blood flows in our veins. Memory is stored in genes.

Dear compatriots, I urge all of you to enroll in the census as Tatars. The future of our people is in our hands, ”said Farid Mukhametshin.