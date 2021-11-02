Performances of republican theaters have collected 20 nominations for the theatrical award “Golden Mask”

The nominees for the national theater award “Golden Mask” have become known. Igor Kostolevsky, president of the award and the festival of the same name, and Maria Revyakina, director of the Golden Mask, named the performances that will compete for the right to become the best in Russia at the end of the year in drama and musical theater.

The performances of the republican theaters have collected 20 nominations.

In particular, the recent premiere of the Kazan Youth Theater – “Ivan’s Childhood” based on the script of the film of the same name by Andrei Tarkovsky and directed by Moscow director Anton Fedorov, received five nominations. Interestingly, last year Fedorov was nominated for the “Golden Mask” with his work in Almetyevsk – “Kingdom of curves”. “Ivan’s Childhood” is presented in the following nominations: performance of a large form, director (Fedorov), male role (Niyaz Zinnatullin), male role of the second plan (Ilnur Garifullin), artist’s work (Fedorov).

Also a colossal success can be considered five nominations for the play “At the Dawn” of the Nizhnekamsk Tatar Drama Theater. Minnullina. The solo performance based on the work of the same name by the Tatar poet of the late XIX – early XX century Sagit Ramiev was staged by the current chief director of the Tinchurinsky Theater Tufan Imamutdinov. “At Dawn” is presented in the following nominations: performance in small form, director (Imamutdinov), male role (Almaz Khusainov), work of an artist (Lilia Imamutdinova), work of a lighting designer (Ilshat Sayakhov).

Five nominations in the “puppet theater” section were given to the work of the “Ekiyat” puppet theater “Adamnur” (“People”) by artistic director Ilgiz Zayniev, who talks about the famine in the Volga region in the early 1920s. The performance is based on Galimdzhan Ibragimov’s story “People”. “Adamnar” (“People”) can win the “Golden Mask” as the best puppet show, for the work of the director in the puppet theater (Zainiev), the work of the artist in the puppet theater (Sergey Ryabinin), the work of the actor in the puppet theater (Dilyus Khuzakhmetov and Albina Shagalieva ).

Perhaps the most unexpected are two nominations for the creators of “Teatr.Akt” from Kazan Angelina Migranova and Rodion Sabirov. Their performance Overtime in Innopolis, when Migranova and Sabirov continuously walked in circles for 16 hours, performing physical actions, was nominated for “modern dance / performance” and “work of a ballet master-choreographer”.

Finally, in the Experiment nomination, out of 10 performances, 3 were created at the theatrical site “MOÑ” located in the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan: Hava, “Decentralization”, “Chyn Tatars”.

The winners of this season’s Golden Mask will be announced in the spring of 2022, recall that this year the Kazan author Dina Safina received the national theater award as the best playwright.