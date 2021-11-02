A competition for the best literary work for children and youth named after Robert Minnullin has been announced

November 3 starts accepting applications for the competition for the best literary work for children and youth named after Robert Minnullin.

The competition is held with the aim of increasing the interest of children and youth in the Tatar language and reading, as well as for the development of modern literature for children and youth.

Objectives of the competition: creation of popular children’s and youth literary works; popularization of the Tatar language among children and youth; encouraging authors who can make a significant contribution to the development of modern children’s literature; identification of new talented authors.

The total prize fund of the competition: 900 thousand rubles.

Works of art in the following nominations are accepted for the Competition:

– “The best prose work for children or youth” (story or story): 1st place – 100 thousand rubles, 2nd place – 80 thousand rubles, III place – 60 thousand rubles;

– “The best comic strip” (a drawn story, the plot of which is revealed in illustrations): I place – 120 thousand rubles; 2nd place – 90 thousand rubles; III place – 70 thousand rubles

– “The best sketch” (a short one-act play of comedic or poignant content with a small number of characters): (1st place – 90 thousand rubles; II place – 70 thousand rubles; III place – 50 thousand rubles).

– “The best children’s poem (a cycle of poems or a poem”): I place – 80 thousand rubles; 2nd place – 50 thousand rubles; III place – 40 thousand rubles

Applications for the Competition are accepted until November 30, 2021 inclusive.

The regulations of the competition can be found on the official website of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The winners will be announced by December 15, 2021.