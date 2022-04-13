A creative meeting of the members of the vocal ensemble “Mizgel” was held in the Tatar Autonomy of the Penza Regio

On April 11, 2022, a creative meeting of the members of the Mizgel vocal ensemble took place at the autonomy office.

The new leader of the ensemble has become an activist of the Tatar autonomy – Menirya Tinchurina.

The artists have outlined plans for the new season and decided on the repertoire, which will include both songs from the previous season and new Tatar folk and author’s works.

Ahead “Misgel” will see many bright festivals and competitions, we wish our girls creative inspiration, enthusiasm, and the implementation of all ideas and initiatives