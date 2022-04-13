tatruen
Home / News / A creative meeting of the members of the vocal ensemble “Mizgel” was held in the Tatar Autonomy of the Penza Regio
A creative meeting of the members of the vocal ensemble “Mizgel” was held in the Tatar Autonomy of the Penza Regio

A creative meeting of the members of the vocal ensemble “Mizgel” was held in the Tatar Autonomy of the Penza Regio

in News, 13.04.2022 0 1

On April 11, 2022, a creative meeting of the members of the Mizgel vocal ensemble took place at the autonomy office.

The new leader of the ensemble has become an activist of the Tatar autonomy – Menirya Tinchurina.

The artists have outlined plans for the new season and decided on the repertoire, which will include both songs from the previous season and new Tatar folk and author’s works.

Ahead  “Misgel”  will see  many bright festivals and competitions, we wish our girls creative inspiration, enthusiasm, and the implementation of all ideas and initiatives

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.