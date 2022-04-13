Author’s song in Tatar by Flora Vafina

In Kazan, at the Gorky and Chaliapin Museum, on April 24, a creative evening will be held by the author-performer, member of the Union of Writers of Russia, Honored Artist of Tatarstan Flora Vafina. Accompanied by a guitar, the Moscow guest will perform author’s lyrical songs and poems in Russian, as well as in the Tatar language in the chamber concert “The Light of My Hope”.

“Flora Vafina lives in Moscow, but sometimes comes to Kazan. Her concert will be held in our museum for the first time,” director of the Gorky and Chaliapin Museum Marianna Gavrilova told Tatar-inform.

Lyricism and patriotism, according to Flora Vafina herself, are her faithful companions, because throughout her life she carries love for her parents’ homeland – Tatarstan. The performer, by the way, is the author of the songs “Kazan Kremlin” and “1000th Anniversary of Kazan”.

The beginning of the creative evening is scheduled for 15:00.