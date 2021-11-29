A gala concert of the Youth Festival of Contemporary Muslim Culture was held in Kazan

The gala concert of the Youth Festival of Contemporary Muslim Culture was held at the Art Residence of the Sozvezdiye-Yoldyzlyk Festival in Kazan.

Muslim youth from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Lebanon, Turkey, Serbia and other countries demonstrated their skills in dance, theater, song and original genres at the festival.

Tatarstan Minister of Youth Affairs Timur Suleimanov noted that the creativity of young people participating in the festival is very high.

“During the week, the participants created a joint product. On the one hand, there was globalization, but on the other hand, each nation could express its uniqueness through dancing, songs and theatrical performances. Today it is very important to be able to present customs and national characteristics in an interesting and modern format. Kazan was awarded the title of “Capital of Youth of the Islamic World”, and next year will mark the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in the Volga Bulgaria. It is also symbolic that the event is being held in Kazan, ”he said.

“Muslim countries have shown their culture. If the language, dance, song and visual arts are preserved and disseminated among young people, the nation will be strong, ”summed up Roza Akhmadieva, rector of the Kazan State Institute of Culture and Arts.