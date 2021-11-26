The “Constellation-Yoldyzlyk” Art Residence will light the “Inexhaustible Constellation” of Tatar poets

On December 2, at 17.00 at the Art Residence “Constellation-Yoldyzlyk”, the premiere of the theatrical performance “The Inexhaustible Constellation” directed by Iskander Nurizyanov will take place.

The performance will be a continuation of the literary evenings of the Art Residence. This time, poetry, songs and romances of the great creators of Tatar poetry of the late 19th – mid-20th centuries will be performed within the walls of the Alafuzov Theater.

“Seven schoolchildren will find themselves on the literary train of the Kazan Metro, the design of which will carry them into the world of Tatar poetry. Together with the audience, they will get acquainted with the work of Zakir Ramiev (Dardmend), Hasan Tufan, Khadi Taktash, Musa Jalil and others. And Gabdulla Tukai himself will become the driver of the poetic train! ”, – said the director.

According to Iskander Nurizyanov, “The inextinguishable constellation” is a symbiosis of modernity and history, reality and fiction, which together represent a fascinating journey through the cultural heritage of the Tatar people.

The project is attended by young theater artists – graduates of GITIS, the Kazan State Conservatory named after Zhiganov and other creative universities and colleges in the country.

The production will use modern visual theater technologies.

Tickets for the musical and poetry evening “The Inexhaustible Constellation” are also available on the “Pushkinskaya karta”.