The culture of the Tatar, Russian Chuvash peoples will be presented in the Chistopol region in the project “Native language in the inflorescence of nations”

Rural settlements have been identified for conducting zonal tours of the municipal social and creative ring “Native language in the inflorescence of nations”.

On November 26, within the framework of the project “Native language in the inflorescence of nations”, which received grant support from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, members of the organizing committee of the competition held a meeting to discuss issues of conducting zonal tours.

– It was unanimously decided that the qualifying rounds will be held in four zones: the Adelshinsky rural settlement, where the ring is held in the Tatar language, in the Danaurovsky and Kubassky rural settlements – in Russian, in the Nizhnekondratinsky rural settlement – in the Chuvash language, – says Irina Ignatieva, methodologist MBU “Centralized system of cultural and leisure institutions of the ChISR RT”.

This division is related to the third round called “The Mystery of Forgotten Words”. This is a quick survey that deals with native languages. The winners of the zonal tours will meet at a gala concert called “Mother tongue – the source of goodness and peace”, which will include the best performances in their native languages.

The municipal ring gives room for the manifestation of talents, there are no genre and age restrictions – vocals, choreography, theater, arts and crafts, video filming, artistic reading, interactive – all living, bright, folk are welcomed.