The Tatar Community “Bulgar-K” of the city of Krasnodar, together with other national organizations of the TsNK, took part in the Regional event – a solemn meeting with the participation of the top officials of the region, dedicated to the past Day of National Unity.

Bederyakova Elizaveta Rafisovna presented the Tatar national exposition, and Lukashina Elvira sang Tatar songs at two venues of the Concert Hall.