Old folk tunes sounded in Bavly

An event entitled “Munajats – Our Spiritual Heritage” was held today in the central library of the city of Bavly.

The creative group “Insaniyat”, organized by head of the Bavlinsky branch of the public organization of Tatar women “Ak Kalfak” Rimma Yarullina, performed various munajats. This group was created six years ago. For several years she has been successfully participating in competitions and winning prizes.

The host of the evening, Yulduz Shakirova, introduced the audience to the history of the ancient custom.