On October 2, the premiere of the first performance based on the play by Florid Bulyakov took place.

This is a mischievous, humorous and, at the same time, lyrical and sentimental performance “Eh, my dears!” (Eh, kүgәrchenkәylәrem! ..). The actual topic is love, to which all ages are submissive … And the fate of a person is different, its predetermination and, at the same time, unpredictability …