Over 80 children took part in the competition “Tatars Kyzchygy (girl)-2021. Tatars Malae (boy)-2021 “in Penza

On October 2, 2021, the Penza regional public organization of Tatar women “Ak Kalfak” held the final of the competition “Tatars Kyzchygy-2021. Tatars Malae-2021 ”among children from 6 to 9 years old.

In March-April 2021, the qualifying round was held in six districts of the region, where over 80 children participated. 12 children were selected to participate in the final.

Children showed their knowledge and skills of native language, culture, traditions and national cuisine. The presentation was held with a story of her pedigree. The girls made dumplings for a while, and the boys showed the art of using a whip. Everyone was very responsible about their homework. It was necessary to bring a ready-made Tatar dish, cooked together with mothers. There are chak-chak, and peremach, and belesh, and ochpochmak, and baklava, and koymak with katyk. During the performance of the creative act, the children showed “Sabantuy” in miniature, “Zhomga for a horse” together with their parents and grandparents, “Grandmother’s chest”, excerpts from Tatar fairy tales.

With words of gratitude to the teachers and parents for the good upbringing of children in the spirit of national traditions were addressed by: Deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Penza region Chistyakova O.A., Head of the Department of Culture of Penza, Feigina V.A., General Director of the group of companies “KAGAU” B. Akzhigitov. W.

The holiday, according to tradition, ended with the Tatar anthem. A delicious lunch awaited all the participants. Children received valuable prizes and diplomas. Asanov Farhad became the winner of the Grand Prix “Tatars Malae-2021”, Emilia Tyukaeva became the winner of “Tatars Kyzchygy-2021”. Both of them are from the village of Tatarskiy Kanadei, Kuznetsk region.

The event was held with the grant support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan.