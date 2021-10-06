Vasil Shaikhraziev meets with  Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov

Today, as part of a working trip to the Republic of Crimea, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev met with the Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov.

The meeting discussed the opening of a memorial plaque to the Hero of the Soviet Union Gali Mazitov, as well as issues of holding events dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria. In addition, the main topic of the meeting was the holding of the Federal Sabantuy in the Republic of Crimea.

On October 6, the Chairman of the National Council of the VKT will take part in the opening ceremony of the memorial plaque to the Hero of the Soviet Union Gali Mazitov, as well as a meeting with representatives of the Tatar community of Yalta, members of the public organization “Yalta community of Tatars, Bashkirs of the Volga region,

Urals and Siberia “Akchura”.