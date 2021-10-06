Chairman of the National Council meets with Mufti Haji Emirali Ablaev

Today, in the oldest mosque in Simferopol, a working meeting was held between Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev with Chairman of the Central Organizations of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Mufti Haji Emirali Ablaev.

We remind, from 5 to 6 October, the Vice-Premier of the Republic of Tatarstan is in the Republic of Crimea. A number of business meetings are planned here, including a meeting with the Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov. Tomorrow, the chairman of the National Council will take part in the opening ceremony of the memorial plaque to the Hero of the Soviet Union G.A. Mazitov in Yalta.