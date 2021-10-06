A commemorative plaque in honor of the honored teacher of the RSFSR school Rivgat Ibragimov has been in Dmitrovgrad

On October 5, a memorial plaque in honor of the honored teacher of the RSFSR school, the honorary citizen of the city of Dimitrovgrad, the first director of the school No. 5 Rivgat Ibragimov was opened at the multidisciplinary lyceum. On June 17, he would have turned 92 years old.

The opening of the commemorative plaque is timed to coincide with the celebration of the Teacher’s Day. The solemn event was attended by the acting head of the city Alexander Tereshina, the deputy of the State Duma Alexey Kuriny, the deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Ulyanovsk region Gabdulkhak Murzakhanov, the chairman of the city Council of veterans Alexander and others.

The ceremony was attended by relatives and friends of Rivgat Rashitovich, colleagues and former students. Many kind words and words of gratitude were said to the wonderful person and teacher Rivgat Rashitovich Ibragimov.