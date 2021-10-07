Two Tatarstan directors – Nadezhda Sulimova and Aliya Shaimukhametova – take part in the final of the competition “Director of the Year of Russia”

In his video greeting to the participants of the competition, Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov emphasized that being a school director is not only a great honor, but also a huge responsibility, since the success of the entire team, the formation and development of the younger generation depends on it.

“The process of education and upbringing requires, on the one hand, maximum delicacy and sensitivity, and on the other, firmness and adherence to principles. The head of an educational organization, ideally, should be both a creator and an administrator, and a lawyer, and a business executive, while being able to build relationships with children and their parents, with management and subordinates, with partners in various projects and colleagues in the shop. It is extremely difficult to play all these roles equally successfully – this requires not only knowledge, experience, but also a huge talent of both a teacher and a manager, ”said Sergey Kravtsov.

First Deputy Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Alexander Bugaev said that more than 700 people took part in the selection stage of the competition, and 30 directors from all over the country reached the final.

“Each of the school directors is not only a teacher, but also a manager and organizer. This is a person who has shouldered a lot of responsibilities. And a separate big human thanks to you for this, ”he said.

Let us remind you that two representatives from Tatarstan are taking part in the All-Russian professional competition “Director of the Year of Russia”. They are Nadezhda Sulimova, director of the Innopolis Lyceum, and Aliya Shaimukhametova, director of the Imenkovskaya secondary school in Laishevsky district.

Competitive tests are held from 6 to 8 October. The winner will be announced at a ceremony at the State Kremlin Palace on October 10.

The All-Russian professional competition “Director of the Year of Russia” is aimed at identifying the most talented and effective leaders of educational organizations, at consolidating the image of a modern school principal as a leader of the teaching staff who successfully implements state policy in the field of education, and disseminating models of successful work. Thanks to the competition, a talent pool of the best managers will be formed, which will open up new professional prospects for the participants.

The founder of the competition is the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation, the operator is the federal state autonomous institution “Fund for New Forms of Education Development”.