Kazan Conservatory will hold a round table with participation of the leaders of culture of the Republic of Tatarstan

On October 8, at 15:00, a round table will be held at the Kazan Conservatory with the participation of the leaders of the culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, the leaders of the leading musical groups. The conversation will be devoted to the issues of musical art and education in Tatarstan. The meeting will be attended by the rector of the Gnessin Russian Academy of Music, Alexander Ryzhinsky, who is on a visit to the Kazan Conservatory.

The round table will be attended by: Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova, Chairman of the Committee of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan on Education, Culture, Science and National Issues Airat Zaripov, Head of the Department of Culture and Development of Languages ​​of the Peoples of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Tatarstan Laysan Nizamova, Rector of the Kazan Conservatory Vadim Dulat -Aleev, Chairman of the Board of the Union of Composers of the Russian Federation Rashid Kalimullin, Director of the Tatar Theater named after G. Kamal Ilfir Yakupov, Director of the Tukai Philharmonic Society named after Tukay Kadim Nurullin, Artistic Director and Conductor of the GONI RT Anatoly Shutikov, Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the La Primavera Orchestra Rustem Abyazov, the head and conductor of the State Artistic Committee of the Republic of Tatarstan Milyausha Tamindarova, the teachers of the conservatory are the head of the composition department Elmir Nizamov, the head of the music theory department Alexander Maklygin, the head of the vocal art department Zilya Sungatullina and many others.

The following issues are on the agenda:

reform of professional music education in Russia, its results and prospects;

the role of the Kazan Conservatory in the implementation of state cultural policy and the development of professional musical art;

the activity of the conservatory in the field of popularization of the musical heritage of Tatarstan;

development of composer’s creativity