The Orenburg State Tatar Theater will open the season with drama “White Kalfak”

The season will open with the drama Ak Kalfak (White Kalfak) by Mirhaidar Faizi. It premiered in 2017 and has since become one of the most intriguing and extraordinary performances in the repertoire. The production attracts with the originality of the stage solution and many mysteries.

The creative team decided to open the new theatrical season with this particular performance, since October 19 marks the 130th anniversary of the birth of the classic of Tatar literature, playwright, poet, folklorist Mirhaidar Faizi, whose name the theater bears.

The performance is a member of the Pushkinskaya Karta project.