Ravil Akhmetshin visited the Kazan “Embassy of Hospitality” dedicated to the national cuisine of Tatarstan

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Ravil Akhmetshin visited the Kazan “Embassy of Hospitality” dedicated to the national cuisine of Tatarstan.

Leading restaurateurs and hotel entrepreneurs of Kazan presented baked goods and desserts, delicacies – kazylyk, smoked horse mane, local cheeses in Moscow.

Gourmets were surprised by the author’s dishes of the vice-president of the Guild of Chefs of Tatarstan Ilgiz Galiev, the chef of the restaurant “Lyubitel” and the teacher of the Academy of Culinary Arts “Exclusive” in Moscow, as well as Timur Mirzaev, the chef of the restaurant “Carbon”.

The event was held at the “Traveling in Russia” reception, held within the framework of the Forum of Russian Regions “Development of Tourism Infrastructure 2021”.

It takes place in the capital from 5 to 8 October.

Ravil Kalimullovich with the head of the Association of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Tatarstan Zufar Gayazov greeted the participants of the event.

The guests were greeted by the finalists of the Moscow round of the Tatar Kyzy International Competition.