The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan invites you to participate in the competition “Ethnographic mosaic of the Tatar people”

The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan invites you to take part in the photo competition “Ethnographic Mosaic of the Tatar People”.

Citizens who have reached the age of 18, living in the territory of Russia, as well as foreign citizens with Russian citizenship are invited to participate.

Works are accepted until October 20, 2021 in the following nominations: “Bulgarians. 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in the Volga region “; “Traditions and Rites”; “Folk applied art”.

The photo competition is held within the framework of the state program “Preservation of the national identity of the Tatar people (2014-2022)”.

Applications are accepted by mail [email protected] marked “Photo contest” Ethnographic mosaic of the Tatar people “in 2021.