A photo exhibition “Ethnographic mosaic of the Tatar people” was opened at the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan

At the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan, the opening of an exhibition of the best works of the photo competition “Ethnographic Mosaic of the Tatar People” took place, as well as the awarding ceremony for the winners of the photo competition.

In 2021, both professional and amateur photographers from eight regions of Russia took part in the competition, who submitted more than 400 works. There are 44 contestants in total. Participants competed in three nominations: “Bulgarians. 1100th Anniversary of the Adoption of Islam in the Volga Region “,” Traditions and Rites “and” Folk Applied Art “.

The winners were congratulated by Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Damir Natfullin.

“The purpose of the competition: through a wonderful form of art – photography – to study, show, bring to our children our heritage, our way of life, our traditions,” said the Deputy Minister.

Damir Natfullin also recalled that 2022 was declared by the President of the Russian Federation as the Year of Intangible Cultural Heritage and the photo contest “Ethnographic Mosaic of the Tatar People” will perfectly fit into the events of the coming year. He expressed confidence that the geography and number of participants in the photo competition, which has been held since 2014, will expand. After the greeting, he awarded the winners in the “Bulgarians. 1100th Anniversary of the Adoption of Islam in the Volga Region “.

The photo competition is held within the framework of the state program “Preservation of the national identity of the Tatar people (2014-2022)” and is aimed at promoting the popularization of the traditions and customs of the Tatar people, the preservation and development of the national identity of the Tatar people in the Republic of Tatarstan and beyond. The exhibition in the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan will be available for visiting until December 27, 2021.