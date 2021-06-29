Acceptance of works for the “Favorite Tatarstan” contest continues     

An open online children’s drawing contest “Favorite Tatarstan” is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar ASSR.

The initiator and organizer of the online competition is Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region together with Association of Tatar Artists at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in cooperation with Portal of the Tatars of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region «Piter.tatar». The contest is open to children aged 6 to 15 years, inclusive.

The competition is held in order to find and identify talented children, to provide them with opportunities for development and creative creativity.

The first round is conducted online, submission of applications for participation in the competition and independent execution of works until July 31, 2020.

In the second round, the best works performed by children from 6-15 years old independently for the period 2015-2020 are considered online only in accordance with the theme of the competition “Favorite Tatarstan”, as well as drawings and crafts made at the “Master classes” on the ground in various cities (for example Kazan, Anikeeva Gallia 14 years old, “Beauty Kazan”. Elena Ostrova’s master class)

The third round – summing up the results of the children’s drawing competition will take place online at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Oblast, August 30, 2020. (V.O., 11 Line, 14, room 2). for the third round, the best drawings, selected for the second round in three age categories, pass online.

Participants are invited to present their works on the following topics: nature and beautiful places of Tatarstan “Native expanses”, the city landscape “Beauty of Kazan”, the author’s vision of images associated with Tatarstan, the original images of the Tatar poet Gabdulla Tukai, the image of “Musa Jalil – a poet”, a warrior -hero, “Images of Queen Syuyumbike”, “Historical theme”, folk holidays: “Sabantuy”, “Koresh”, “Village wedding”, national costume, “Oriental patterns”, images “Tatar beauty”, “Batyr”, “Ak kalfak “.