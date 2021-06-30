The “Altyn kalum – Golden pen”: the application campaign of the XXVI Republican festival of children’s, youth and youth press has opened

From 23 to 27 July 2021, the XXVI Republican Festival of Children, Youth and Youth Press “Altyn Kalum – Golden Pen” will be held at the Volga Youth Center. Traditionally, young journalists from 10 to 20 years old (students of educational institutions of general and secondary education) will become participants of the festival. Note that this year number of participants increased by 50 people.

For 26 years, the objectives of the “Altyn Kalam – Golden Pen” Festival have been to identify, support and encourage the activities of young journalists, to include the most talented in the development of the information field, to form a pool of young journalists working in two state languages ​​(Russian and Tatar) equally successfully. The first Festival was held in 1996 at the initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Union of Journalists of the Republic of Tatarstan, and successfully continues its work to this day. Pupils of the school “Altyn Kalum – Golden Pen” are successful employees of press services, mass media, creative agencies of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Russian Federation.

Getting the opportunity to study and work with media professionals, create your own newspaper, podcast, television program or create a concept for a personal blog, as well as try your hand at receiving the main award – budgetary education at the Graduate School of Journalism and Media Communications K (Volga) FU – one of the opportunities festival.

The application campaign of the Festival will run from June 23 to July 15, 2021. The selection takes place in two stages: first, you need to prepare a portfolio and fill out an application using the link.

ttps://forms.gle/rAQgKwzfRTq22jaQA. The second is to complete the task in the application (the conditions will be posted in the official VKontakte group). The final lists will be approved and published between 17 and 20 July 2021.

In 2021, the Festival will be held in 9 areas: print journalism (Russian and Tatar), television, video blogging, radio, podcasting, design and layout, photojournalism, MMC. One of the innovations was the inclusion of a new direction – podcasting.

Based on the current agenda of the information field of the Republic of Tatarstan, 6 main themes of the festival were determined:

“Tugan telem is a gasifier. Native languages ​​of the peoples of Tatarstan;

“2021 – Year of Science and Technology in the Russian Federation”;

“National projects through the eyes of youth”;

“The power of the village. Territory for the development of rural youth “;

“Youth of the XXI century: with adolescents about adolescents”;

“Forward to the future: journalism in 50 years”.

Traditionally, the main winners of the festival – the Grand Prix winners – will have the opportunity to study at the Kazan Federal University with a degree in Journalism or Television Journalism in Russian and Tatar languages ​​at the expense of a grant allocated from the budget of the Republic of Tatarstan by the decision of President Rustam Minnikhanov. In addition, each of the participants has the opportunity to get an internship in the publications of the Republic of Tatarstan and the press services of youth organizations, municipal authorities.

The organizers of the Festival are the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Union of Journalists of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Republican Agency for Press and Mass Communications “Tatmedia” together with the Federal State Autonomous Educational Institution of Higher Education “Kazan (Volga Region) Federal University”, the Regional Public Organization “Academy of Creative Youth of the Republic of Tatarstan” with the participation of The Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan, the TV and Radio Company “Tatarstan – New Age” and the youth government under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Tatarstan.

More information about the Festival can be found in the official group and Instagram account.