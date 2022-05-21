Albir Hazrat Krganov: “The Religious Assembly of Muslims of Russia is also trying to make its contribution to the expansion of the geography of the holiday”

Albir hazrat Krganov, Chairman of the Religious Assembly of Muslims of Russia, spoke at the plenary session of the All-Russian gathering of Tatar religious figures. He told the audience about the contribution of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia to the celebration of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria.

– I am immensely glad that the wonderful tradition of holding this forum is being improved and developed every year on the historical and hospitable Tatarstan land. I consider it a great merit of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov to create such a unique platform for communication between Tatar religious figures. The Religious Assembly of Muslims of Russia also tries to make its contribution to the expansion of the geography of the holiday (the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria). This year we plan to hold more than 30 events in the regions throughout the year. It is planned to open new mosques in Moscow, Volgograd, Nizhnevartovsk, in the Chuvash village of Urmai. Foundations will also be laid for new mosques in Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Novokuznetsk, Khanty-Mansiysk, Surgut, in the Tosnensky district of the Leningrad region, Cheboksary and others.