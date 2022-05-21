tatruen
Kamil hazrat Samigullin: “It is very important that every person understands the importance and depth of this significant date”

The head of the Religious  Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, Mufti Kamil Hazrat Samigullin spoke at the plenary session of the All-Russian gathering of Tatar religious figures.

“The Muslims of Russia were lucky to witness a great historical event – ​​these days we are celebrating the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria. It is very important that every person understands the importance and depth of this significant date,” Kamil hazrat Samigullin emphasized.

“Of course, the 1100th anniversary is of particular importance for the Tatars. According to legend, the historical settlement of the Volga Bulgaria today was located exactly in the middle, in the very center of Russia. Despite the fact that the Volga Bulgaria itself has disappeared from the current political map, the Republic of Tatarstan today is one of the most successful, advanced and wealthy regions of the Russian Federation. In our country, it is known as an Islamic center and the most favorable region for Muslims,” said the head of the Tatarstan Spiritual Muslim Board.

