President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov spoke at the plenary session of the All-Russian gathering of Tatar religious figures

A plenary session of the All-Russian gathering of Tatar religious figures took place today. The event was attended by the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov. He noted the importance of the forum and expressed his gratitude to its participants, organizers and all those present:

-Today, religious figures from 76 regions of Russia and 5 foreign countries have gathered here. The holiday is held at the highest level. We express our deep gratitude to the President of Russia Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. The adoption of Islam in the Volga Bulgaria is not only a holiday for the Tatars, it is a holiday for all Muslims in Russia. We are also very grateful to the organizing committee, Khusnullin Marat Shakirzyanovich. We can contact him for any questions… Thank you all!

