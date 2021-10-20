An event was held in Kazakhstan within the framework of the project “Breath of Time. Tukai-journey into eternity “

On October 14, 2021, in the city of Uralsk (Republic of Kazakhstan), a creative event was held within the framework of the cultural and educational project “Breath of Time. Tukai-journey into eternity ”. The project was timed to coincide with the 135th anniversary of the birth of G. Tukai and was carried out with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Union of Cinematographers of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Tatar Cultural Center in Uralsk.

A delegation arrived in Kazakhstan, which included representatives of the Union of Cinematographers of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Literary Museum of Gabdulla Tukai, as well as the Kazan State Institute of Culture. In addition, a large exposition of the Moving Museum “Cinema and Props”, more than 100 rare exhibits, which aroused great interest among visitors, was delivered to Uralsk from the Republic of Tatarstan.

The event took place in the building of the Assembly of the Peoples of Kazakhstan in Uralsk and lasted more than three hours. Within the framework of it, a mini-performance was shown using museum props, as well as a documentary film “Tukai in Uralsk” and a full-length film-fairy tale “Water”. At the end of the screenings, a creative meeting took place with the scriptwriter and film director Alexei Barykin.

As part of the official part, the director of the literary museum G. Tukaya Guzel Fardinovna Tukhvatova read out a welcoming speech from the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan. Flyura Irekovna Milekeeva, Chairperson of the Tatar Cultural Center in Uralsk, took the floor, after which the parties exchanged gifts and souvenirs.

The films were warmly received by the audience. After the show, the Vice-Consul of the Russian Federation in Uralsk, Deputy Head of the Internal Policy Department of Kazakhstan, Director of the House of Friendship of Peoples, Director of the Old Uralsk Museum, Vice-Rector of the University named after Utemisova, chairmen of ethno-cultural associations – the Kazakh center, the Chechen-Ingush center, Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani, Ukrainian, Cossack, Jewish, Belarusian, as well as invited guests from the city of Aktobe.

In general, the project showed a great interest of the residents of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the personality of G. Tukai and Tatar culture in general, and the delegation from Tatarstan received an invitation to speak in other cities of the country.