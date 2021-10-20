The Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan prepares for the “1100th anniversary” publication of the Koran based on the “Kazan Basma” font

The Religious Board of Muslims of Tatarstan has come close to the final of one of the most important and large projects within the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria – the publication of a new Kazan Kur’an based on a specially developed design computer font “Kazan Basma”. On the 12th day of the month Rabigul-auval (October 18), the signal version of the electronic sources of the publication to the Mufti of the Republic of Tatarstan Kamil khazrat Samigullin was handed over by deputy dean of the “Ilahiyat” faculty of Marmara University, the font developer Dr. Muhammad Abay.

