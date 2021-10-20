The creative season is opened at the Tatar Cultural Center

Months of persistent rehearsals are behind – and the center is again waiting for its guests. This was exactly what head of the Tatar Autonomy of Moscow Farit Farisov and director of the TCC Anver Khusainov said at the opening.

23 performers and collectives of the Tatar Center performed at the opening. Among their participants are both children and young men who are just taking their first steps on the stage, as well as representatives of the older generation, titled artists. The artistic director of the event is the Honored Artist of Russia Ildar Shigapov, the choreographer is the Honored Worker of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Radif Yavaev.

The artists have surpassed themselves, one of the spectators shared his impressions. The opening of the season at the TCC became a holiday that united different generations.

Also in the Tatar Cultural Center there was an exhibition entitled “Routes of the History of Tatarstan – Unknown Objects of Cultural Heritage”, dedicated to the monuments of history and culture of the republic. At its opening in the hall of the concert hall, the guests met with the scientific editor of the catalog “Objects of the cultural heritage of the Republic of Tatarstan”, editor-in-chief of the book series “Heritage of the Russian Federation” Alexey Tarunov. He donated two volumes of the catalog he had published to the TKTs library.