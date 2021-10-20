Vasil Shaikhraziev got acquainted with the construction of the Tatar cultural center in Ust-Kyakhta

In the village of Ust-Kyakhta, the Republic of Buryatia, a museum-estate of Tatar culture “Almagachlar” is under construction. Following a working visit to the Republic of Buryatia on March 4, 2021, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov gave instructions to support the activities of the Regional National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of Buryatia. Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev got acquainted with the construction of this Tatar cultural center.

The goal of the project is the construction and launch of the museum-estate of Tatar culture “Almagachlar” in Ust-Kyakhta with the possibility of year-round use for acquaintance of the local population and tourists with the way of life, culture, national cuisine, the language of the Tatar people, as well as for holding cultural events for residents of Ust- Kyakhta.

In 1952, in the small village of Ust-Kyakhta, located on the border with

Migrants-Tatars arrived from Mongolia, from Tataria. They brought with them vegetable seeds, apple seedlings (almagachlar) and planted a beautiful apple orchard in the village. Then the beautiful Sadovaya Street appeared in the village. The Tatars recall that “their new life began then in the hospitable and sunny Buryatia, which fed the Tatars their fill of bread”. For this they are grateful to the local residents. All the children of the settlers of the 40s and 50s say that the best people on earth live in their international village. 2022 marks the 70th anniversary of the resettlement of the Volga Tatars from the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic to the village of Ust-Kyakhta in the Buryat Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. In the border Ust-Kyakhta, Russians, Buryats and Tatars have been friends since childhood, and guests are greeted in Russian with bread and salt, in Buryat milk, in Tatar with chak-chak. More than 100 Tatar families live in the village, there are many mixed marriages, where they have long spoken mainly in Russian.