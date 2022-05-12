At the master class in the gallery “Khazine” Kazan citizens will create paintings based on the fairy tales of G. Tukay

A master class on printed graphics will be held at the Khazine National Art Gallery. Residents of the city will be able to create graphic paintings based on the tales of the Tatar folk poet Gabdulla Tukay. The master class will be held by students of the Kazan Art College named after N. Feshin.

The class will take place on May 12, beginning at 4:00 pm. Admission is free, materials for the master class will be provided by the organizers, the press service of the State Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan reports.

We remind that on May 18, on the International Museum Day, residents and guests of Kazan can visit the State Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Gallery of Modern Art of the Pushkin Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan and the National Art Gallery “Khazine” for free.