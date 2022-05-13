On May 15 (on the 14th day of the month of Shavval) in the Yutazinsky district in the village of Urussu, the III All-Russian competition of Koran reciters among Muslim women “Khalisa” will be held. The competition is organized by the Spiritual Muslim Board of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Kazyyat of the South-Eastern region of Tatarstan, the Yutazinsky mukhtasibat with the assistance of the administration of the Yutazinsky district and the Mardanshin family as part of the events dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the official adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria.

The competition is held with the aim of increasing the level of knowledge of the Koran among Muslim women and developing a further desire to study the Holy Book by heart, as well as selecting the most talented readers of the Koran.

The call for applications for the competition is now closed. Within three months, 80 Muslim women applied to participate in the III All-Russian competition of reciters of the Koran “Khalisa”. Most of them represent muhtasibats and madrasahs of Tatarstan. In addition, representatives of Moscow, the Republics of Bashkortostan, Dagestan, the Orenburg, Saratov, Nizhny Novgorod regions, and the Trans-Baikal Territory will take part in the competition. In total, more than two hundred guests are expected to attend the competition. It should be noted that information about the competition was disseminated by the organizers through the official media and social networks of the Spiritual Spiritual Board of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The competition will be held in 2 stages:

– Stage 1 – qualifying round – May 14 at 10:00 in the building of the Fanis Madrasah.

– Stage 2 – the main tour – May 15 at 7:30 in the House of Culture at the address: Urussu, st. Urussinskaya d.60. The awards ceremony is at 13:30.

The contestants will demonstrate their knowledge in three categories:

– “Knowledge by heart of 3 (28, 29, 30) juz of the text of the Holy Quran.” The winner will be awarded a special prize of the head of the Yutazinsky district, who won the second and third places – a special prize of the Mufti of Tatarstan.

– “Knowledge by heart of 6 (25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30) juz of the text of the Holy Quran.” The winner will be awarded a cash prize from the Mardanshin family, who took second and third places – a special prize of the Mufti of Tatarstan.

– “Knowledge by heart of the entire text of the Holy Quran.” The winner will be awarded a computer from the Packer research and production company, for the second place there will be a special prize from the Kazan Center for the Preparation of Koran Hafiz, who won the third place will receive a gift from the Mardanshin family.

The skill of the participants will be assessed by a competent jury, which includes a graduate of the University of Sanaa (the capital of Yemen), a specialist in 10 qiraats Kavkaba Rasheda, as well as Tatar hafiz of the Koran Gulina Kashapova, Gulchachak Ibragimova and others.

Muslim women – citizens of Russia without age restrictions can take part in the competition. Each contestant can only participate in one category. According to the terms of the competition, the students of the Koran memorization centers cannot participate in the first nomination. Hafiz of the Koran or tahfiz who know more than 10 juz also cannot participate in the nomination for 3 and 6 juz. The winners who took first place in the last competition of the Koran “Khalisa” can only participate in the nomination above.